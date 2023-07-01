Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

