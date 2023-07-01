Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,170,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

