Horizon Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

