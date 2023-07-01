Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

