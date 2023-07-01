Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

