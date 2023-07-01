Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSPO remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.