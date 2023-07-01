Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 322.5% in June

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 322.5% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Friday. 28,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,060. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

