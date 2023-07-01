Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 2,170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.1 days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

HUATF stock remained flat at 1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 1-year low of 1.12 and a 1-year high of 1.25.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

