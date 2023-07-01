Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 2,170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.1 days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
HUATF stock remained flat at 1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 1-year low of 1.12 and a 1-year high of 1.25.
About Huatai Securities
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.