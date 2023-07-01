Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Hunter Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$340,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
