Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,004 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

