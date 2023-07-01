Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. CIBC cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.87 and a 12 month high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7508259 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.