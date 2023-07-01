Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.56. 77,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.90. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.28 and a 52 week high of 4.50.
About Hypercharge Networks
