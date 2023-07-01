Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.56. 77,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.90. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.28 and a 52 week high of 4.50.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies, installs, and maintains electric vehicle charging stations and solutions in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp. in September 2018. Hypercharge Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

