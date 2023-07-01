ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading Down 1.4%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.93. 1,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, System development, implementation and assimilation, and airport security surveys and audits; and explosive detection dog handling services.

