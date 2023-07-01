Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
