Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

