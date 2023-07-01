IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

IDT Price Performance

NYSE IDT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,319. The company has a market capitalization of $659.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. IDT has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.