IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
IDT Price Performance
NYSE IDT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,319. The company has a market capitalization of $659.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. IDT has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $35.18.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $299.30 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
