iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and $5.26 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,607.16 or 1.00032351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30927995 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,884,308.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

