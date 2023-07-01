iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.34 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $96.74 million and $5.75 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,555.67 or 0.99984367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30927995 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,884,308.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

