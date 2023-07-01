IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

IROQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080. IF Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

