IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,067,500 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the May 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,525.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

