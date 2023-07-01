IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,657.50.

Several research firms have commented on IMIAY. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($19.45) to GBX 1,610 ($20.47) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,800 ($22.89) to GBX 1,900 ($24.16) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.16) to GBX 2,000 ($25.43) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

IMI Price Performance

IMIAY stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

