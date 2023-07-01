ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $18.96. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 4,142,722 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

