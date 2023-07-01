Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile



Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

