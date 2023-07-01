IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $10,682.90 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

