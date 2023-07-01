Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 5th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $36,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

