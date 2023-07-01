Insider Buying: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,990,762.50 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 2,930,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $10,990,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,635,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,382,322.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $318.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,369,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 323,256 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,333,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 574,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $4,964,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

