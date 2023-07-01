Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells 380 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

