Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BOX stock remained flat at $29.38 during trading on Friday. 1,355,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

