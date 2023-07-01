Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 65,852 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,086,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,489,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $943,834.80.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 1,198,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,382. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

