Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $2,070,837.74 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GMS Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE GMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
