Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $2,070,837.74 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,026.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GMS Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

