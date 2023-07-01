Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $151,393.56 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $151,393.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,866 shares in the company, valued at $21,102,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
