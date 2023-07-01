Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $151,393.56 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $151,393.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,866 shares in the company, valued at $21,102,121.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 73.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

