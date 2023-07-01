Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $128,513.50 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ON stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

