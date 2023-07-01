Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,605. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.53 and its 200-day moving average is $299.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

