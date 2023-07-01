Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.