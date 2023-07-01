International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $112.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

