International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231,234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

