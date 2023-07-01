International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

