International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $321.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

