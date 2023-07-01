International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 21,958 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

