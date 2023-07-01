Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.