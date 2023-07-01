Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITJTY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.47. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $21.92.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
