Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

