Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 213,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 163,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.