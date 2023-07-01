Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

