Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $997.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

