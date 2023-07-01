Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.18

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $28.53. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 722,551 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

