Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in June

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTF traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $148.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

