Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.