Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 25.5% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.55 and its 200-day moving average is $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

