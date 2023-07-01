Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PSCF stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $914,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

