Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
PSCF stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
