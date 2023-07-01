Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Trading Up 2.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.17. Approximately 1,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

