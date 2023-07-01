Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

